Home Kentucky Two Kentucky Juveniles Arrested in School Threat January 24th, 2018 Nolan Barnett Kentucky

Two juveniles have been arrested in Hopkins County in connection to threats being made to Hopkins County High Schools. The Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Hopkins County Schools collaborated in investigating the threats.

According to the a release, the information was posted late last night through social media. Officials determined the threats were a hoax in an effort to close or disrupt classes.

The investigation is continuing this morning.

Comments

comments