Two Kentucky County Schools Will Be In Session Monday

February 17th, 2017 Kentucky

Two Kentucky schools will be in session Monday after one of them closed for widespread illness Friday. Webster County Schools will be in session Monday to make up for being out Friday. The schools were closed due to widespread illness that has caused a few western Kentucky counties to close their school districts. School officials spent the day cleaning the building and preparing for students to return Monday.

Henderson County Schools will also be in session to make up for a snow day from January.

Earlier this month Hancock, Ohio, and Muhlenberg County Schools closed for widespread flu illnesses.

