Home Illinois Two Juveniles Facing Criminal Charges In Connection to Lawrenceville High School Fire November 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Two juveniles are facing criminal charges in connection to a fire at the old Lawrenceville High School in May.

Both suspects are facing counts of arson and criminal damage to property more than $100,000.

The old Lawrenceville High School building was auctioned off to the highest bidder in January of 2014.

However, there were problems with vandalism at the site since it closed at the end of the 2013 school year.

The fire happened back on May 25th, and kept crews on the scene for hours well into the next morning.

Comments

comments