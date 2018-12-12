Home Kentucky Two Juveniles Arrested on Automobile Theft in Owensboro December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

OPD along with Daviess County Sheriff’s Office located two juveniles accused of stealing a car and being involved in multiple thefts in the city.

On December 12th at 8:20AM, law enforcement located and arrested two juveniles in a stolen vehicle in the area of the 2900 Block of Baybrook Street.

Law enforcement determined the juveniles were also involved in multiple overnight thefts in Owensboro as well as a burglary outside of city limits. Police say two stolen vehicles along with other stolen property was recovered once the juveniles were found.

Both suspects were arrested and are facing multiple charges from the Owensboro Police department including theft by unlawful taking of an automobile over $500, theft of a controlled substance under $10,000, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged the duo with burglary and criminal trespass, with one juvenile facing a charge of terroristic threatening.

