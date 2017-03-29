Home Indiana Two Jasper Residents Arrested After Resisting Law Enforcement March 29th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Indiana Pinterest

Jasper police arrested two people on disorderly conduct charges and resisting law enforcement.

Matthew and Christina Hess are both being held in the Dubois County Jail.

After officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived to Geoplex apartments they found Matthew Hess outside and questioned him.

Christina later approached the area and that’s when officers say the couple started to refuse commands and became aggressive.

