Two Individuals Arrested in Relation to Infant’s Death

An investigation by the Jasper Police Department following the death of a three month old has resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

Jordan Leinenbach and Cassandra Potts have been arrested and are facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Jasper Police received notice on July 30th that an infant at Memorial Hospital ER was unresponsive. The infant was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville and was pronounced dead on August 1st at 7:54PM.

Leinenbach and Potts were arrested and charged in the infant’s death on August 3rd. Both are being held at Dubois County Jail.

No details have been given on what led to the infant’s death. The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we receive them.

