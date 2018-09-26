Home Illinois Two Illinois Fire Protection Districts in Talks to Merge September 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A plan has been laid out to combine two Illinois fire districts into one.

Our media partner WFIW reports that serious and detailed preparation in merging the Fairfield Rural Fire Protection District and Lamard Township Fire Protection District has begun.

Voters will be given the option to approve the merger on the upcoming ballot in November.

Lamard Township, which encompasses the village of Jeffersonville, Illinois, will be combined with Fairfield Rural’s if the merger is approved.

