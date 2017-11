Home Illinois Two House Fires in Springerton in One Week November 20th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Illinois

Authorities are investigating two house fires in rural White County, IL.

One broke out Monday night in Springerton with three departments working it; it’s the second one in a week in a town of about 50 people.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



