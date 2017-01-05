Home Indiana Two Horse Trailer Overturns and Causes Traffic Delays on I-64 in Posey County January 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The first official snow of the winter is here. The snow fell fast throughout the tri-state Thursday morning closing schools, and causing problems for drivers.

Indiana State Police reported both westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near mile marker 12 in Posey County are now back open. A truck carrying two horses overturned and caused traffic delays on the westbound lanes of I-64. But now traffic is moving. This accident happened around 8:30 a.m.

ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle says, traffic is backed up to around mile marker 16. Ringle says the driver was not injured and both horses are okay, but they are being transported.

