Two Hoosier Students Recieve AG Leaders Scholarships

Two local students have earned scholarship money to pursue careers in agriculture.

Sara Weyer of Ferdinana and Austin Ziliak of Haubstadt are among 22 Indiana students who received America’s Farmers Grow AG Leaders Scholarships this year.

The money comes from the national FFA Organization and is awarded in $1500 amounts to students pursuing majors like Agronomy, Business, and Science.

Since 2014, this program has awarded nearly $2(m) in scholarship money to students nationwide.

