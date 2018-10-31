Home Kentucky Two Hepatitis A-Related Deaths Reported in Kentucky October 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Two people have died in Kentucky after contracting Hepatitis A. The Franklin County Health Department says both individuals had prior medical conditions that made their infection worse.

Statewide, there have been more than 2,200 cases of Hepatitis A in 94 Kentucky counties. 14 people have died and another 1,200 have been hospitalized.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, and fever. Yellowing of the skin or eyes can also appear.

