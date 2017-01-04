Two Henderson Men Are Indicted In Teen’s Death

Two of the men charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old Henderson girl are indicted by a Henderson Grand Jury.

Police say a dispute between Elijah Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November. Officers say Roberts was arguing with Bumphus when they exchanged gunfire. Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire.

It took two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhardt.

Elijah Roberts is charged for murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Joshua Bumphus is charged with first degree assault.

