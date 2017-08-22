Home Kentucky Henderson Two Henderson Men Face Kidnapping Charges After Victim Found Tied Up In Road August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Jasper man is found without clothes, wrapped up in a blanket, and duct taped in the woods. Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mason Brown and Cole Schriber for kidnapping. This incident happened Monday morning around 6:30 in Henderson County.

Deputies say they found the 22-year-old victim in the woods, unclothed, and asking for help on Highway 136 West.

Henderson Police and deputies later located the suspects at their homes on South Green Street and on South Lincoln Avenue.

Brown is also charged with wanton endangerment and two bench warrants for failure to appear. Schriber faces charges of wanton endangerment and a probation violation.

Both men are currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

