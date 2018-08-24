Two Henderson Entities Place First in Best in Kentucky Awards

A popular festival and winery in Henderson win top spots in Best in Kentucky Awards.

For the third year in a row, W.C. Handy Blues has been named the Best Music Festival in Kentucky by Kentucky Living Magazine. Farmer and Frenchman took home top prize in the “Winery” category.

W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque festival is now in the publication’s Hall of Fame, reserved for those who have landed the 1st place slot for three consecutive years.

The awards were announced live at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville and were emceed by former Miss America Heather French Henry.

Other Henderson County entities recognized in the awards program can be seen below:

Music Festival : First place, W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival (first place in 2016 and 2017).

: First place, W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival (first place in 2016 and 2017). Winery : First place, Farmer & Frenchman Winery (third place in 2017).

: First place, Farmer & Frenchman Winery (third place in 2017). Selfie Spot : Third place, Henderson Riverfront (also third-place in 2016)

: Third place, Henderson Riverfront (also third-place in 2016) Barbecue : Third place, J&B Barbecue (also third-place in 2017).

: Third place, J&B Barbecue (also third-place in 2017). Hamburger : Third place, Metzger’s Tavern (second place Tavern in 2016).

: Third place, Tavern (second place Tavern in 2016). Sweet Spot : Third place, tie, 2nd Street Treats (first-place Ice Cream Shop in 2016).

: Third place, tie, 2nd Street Treats (first-place Ice Cream Shop in 2016). Arts/Music Venue : Third, Preston Arts Center.

: Third, Preston Arts Center. Camping : Third, John James Audubon State Park.

: Third, John James Audubon State Park. Farmers Market: Henderson Farmers Market.

