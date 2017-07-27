Two Henderson Emergency Sirens Are Back In Service

Two Henderson emergency warning sirens are back in service. The sirens were out of service while older equipment was being replaced, but they have been reinstalled and they are functional.

These sirens are located at the Barret Boulevard/U.S. 60 East intersection and at the Kentucky 351/Larue Road intersection.

Residents in the areas of the city served by those sirens could hear other emergency sirens, but with these sirens back in service, alerts should be even more noticeable.

