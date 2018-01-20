Home Indiana Evansville Two Harrison High School Coaches Arrested For Drug Possession January 20th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police stopped a vehicle driving west on Covert Avenue Friday night after not coming to a complete stop at a red light. According to the police affidavit – as police tried to pull the car over – a detective could see the men moving around in the car – until the vehicle stopped a couple hundred feet later.

Police identified the men as Ryan Kennedy and brothers Blake and Brock Gourley. The Gourley’s are soccer coaches at Harrison High School. While searching the vehicle – police found a plastic bag containing 14 capsules with a greenish powder – found underneath a pizza box.

Detectives also found a syringe with a brownish colored liquid sitting in the backseat underneath a book. The affidavit says Brock admitted he and his brother were addicted to opiates and used Kratom to stay clean. Brock told police the syringe they found belongs to Kennedy – who is a known heroin user. Brock went on to tell police he does not use any other drugs other than opiates and marijuana. Blake told police he used opiates and uses pills, roxies, oxies, and snorted heroin. Kennedy denied anything was his. all three men were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Detention Center. Police say the drugs found in the car tested positive for heroin and meth. There is still no word from the EVSC or Harrison High School regarding the Gourley’s role as soccer coaches.

Comments

comments