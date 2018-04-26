Home Indiana Two Former NBC Staffers Accuse Tom Brokaw of Sexual Misconduct April 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Fomer NBC anchor Tom Brokaw has been accused of making unwanted advances toward a former correspondent for the network, back in the 1990s. The story was released in the Washington Post and Variety Magazine Thursday.

The story in the Post cites former NBC correspondent Linda Vester, who was in her 20s at the time of the alleged incidents. Vester says Brokaw forcibly tried to kiss her. She also told the Post she did not complain to any higher-ups at the time.

Variety Magazine is reporting Vetser talked to writers there for several months, telling them Brokaw showed up, uninvited, to her hotel room. She claims he also tried to grope her when the two were alone in a conference room.

Vester told both publications her reports were backed up by two friends and several journal entries she kept at the time.

Brokaw was contacted by the Post and said he did meet with Vester on a couple of occasions, but says the encounters were “brief, cordial and appropriate.”

A former NBC production assistant also told the Post Brokaw acted inappropriately around her, but she did not elaborate on those accusations.

Brokaw is denying all of the allegations made by both women.

