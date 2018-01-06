Home Kentucky Two Florida Women Arrested After Forgery and Chase January 6th, 2018 John Werne Kentucky

After leading police on a chase, two Florida women have been arrested in Caldwell County, Kentucky.

Police say it began in Madisonville when the women tried to pass a forged check at a bank. Police arrived and the women’s vehicle left the bank at a high speed. Nicole Ryan, the driver, and Tiara Andrade are from Florida. Police attempted to pull the women over, but the women refused and instead threw documents out of the windows. They traveled southbound on I-69 and Ryan lost control of her car on a ramp at Exit 81. The car crossed highway 293 and hit an embankment.

Ryan was taken to Vanderbilt Medical to be treated for injuries. Andrade is being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Both women face several charges, including feeling police, theft identity, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments

comments