Two Flora Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Copper Wire From Electrical Poles December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

More than 1,600 homes were without power due to copper wire thefts from electrical poles in Illinois. This incident happpened near the Wayne-Clay County line. Both Ryan Staton and Andrew Staley, of Flora, are charged with theft over $10,000.

On December 1st, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies say the men were trying to steal wire and it bounced back into the high voltage power line, knocking out power to Wayne-White Electric Cooperative Customers.

Both men are being held in the Clay County Jail.

