Two Facing Reckless Driving Charges After Traffic Stop in Evansville

June 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Police arrest two people after a late night traffic stop in Evansville. According to officers, they were following a gold Malibu at 9:30 Wednesday night

When police got to the area of Southeast Boulevard and Rotherwood, they made the traffic stop.

Officers arrested Diana Elmers and Darion Bailey. Elmers — the driver — faces charges of reckless driving.

Bailey — a passenger in the car — is facing charges of possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a handgun with a prior conviction.

Police called in several other officers to help in the arrest.

