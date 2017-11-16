Home Indiana Two Evansville Water And Sewer Utility Workers Arrested For Drugs On Company Time November 16th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Shawn Williams and Kyle Dillman, both employees of the Evansville Water and Sewer Department, are accused of cocaine possession – and buying and selling the drugs on company time.

Police say the two were driving a clearly marked city vehicle – when they were pulled over for crossing the center line near Diamond and Weinbach avenue.

Police say Dillman gave permission to search the car.

That’s when they discovered seven pills later found to be oxycodone and hydrocholoride.

Neither Dillman nor Williams had valid prescriptions for the pills.

Williams later admitted to police he was addicted to opioids – but was quote – getting over it.

Apparently the two had been under the watchful eye of law enforcement because of information provided by an informant.

The executive director of the Evansville Water and Sewer Department says the department is shocked over the allegations and arrests, and will work with E-P-D on the investigation.

