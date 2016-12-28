Two Evansville Properties to Receive Historic Renovation Grants

Preservation and restoration efforts are underway at two downtown Evansville buildings. The former Siegel’s building and the O’Donnell building will receive Historic Renovation Grants through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The more than $100,000 grant will be used to create ground-level retail and upper-floor apartments. These two properties are among 17 statewide receiving grants.

The former Siegel’s Building originally housed a haberdashery, and has held several businesses through the years, most recently Siegel’s Uniform Shop. The O’Donnell building was a Sanitary Plumbing Company, which specialized in steam and hot water heating.

The Historic Preservation Grant Program is in its first year. It is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to encourage downtown development.

Work has also begun on projects in Jeffersonville and Corydon, Indiana.

For more information, visit Indiana Landmarks.

