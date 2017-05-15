Two Evansville Organizations Receive $22,000 in Literacy Grants

Three tri-state organizations are in line for more than $23,000 in literacy grants. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $20,000 to tri-state organizations to help fund programs aimed at supporting youth, family, and summer literacy programs. Two organizations in Evansville and one in Gibson County will receive $23,500 for literacy programs.

Award recipients include:

The Literacy Center – Evansville (Vanderburgh Co.) – $12,000.00

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation – $10,000

Oakland City Public Library – Oakland City (Gibson Co.) – $1,500

The organizations that received these grants will be used to promote childhood and adult literacy locally. These literacy grants are provided to schools, public libraries, and not-for-profit organizations to help children and adults excel in reading.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded nearly $155,000 to Indiana Schools, Non-profits and Literacy Organizations.

For a list of all of the recipients nation wide, visit Dollar General Literacy Grants.

