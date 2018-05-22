Two Evansville Men Arrested After Police Pursuit

Two men were arrested yesterday after failing to yield to officers and sending them on a pursuit.

Corey Wharton and Ronald McMillan were traveling in a Kia Optima when officers saw the plates had expired.

After the Kia refused to stop for the officers, a chase ensued that ended near the intersection of Monroe and Linwood.

Wharton, the driver of the car, exited and ran on foot. He was detained by an officer with the use of a Taser and taken into custody.

McMillan was still in the car, which rolled backwards into a patrol car after Wharton failed to put it in park when he ran on foot.

Officers saw a handgun in the middle console of the vehicle, which was later found to be stolen out of Newburgh. McMillan was instructed to get out. He did so without resistance, but then began pulling away from officers once in handcuffs.

McMillan was found to have 3 active warrants, including an active felony warrant.

Officers later found 4 grams of methamphetamine in Wharton’s pant pocket. He also had an active felony warrant.

No other information is available at this time.

