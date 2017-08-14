Home Indiana Evansville Two Employees Taken to Hospital After Reports of a Fire at Red Spot Paint August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Two employees are taken to an area hospital after reports of a fire at Red Spot Paint in Evansville. The incident happened Monday just before 12 p.m.

Crews were called to the business for reports of a fire inside of the building. They say it was a small fire that started in a couple of the barrels.

Employees were evacuated before crews arrived on the scene, but two employees were taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

