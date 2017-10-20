44News | Evansville, IN

Two Dubois County Inmates Accused Of Drug Trafficking At Jail

October 20th, 2017 Indiana

Two inmates at the Dubois County Jail are facing more charges after police say they were caught with meth in the jail. Authorities say they found the drug in liquid form in a contact solution bottle.

Johnathon Franzell and Damion Pryor are accused of having the drug inside the facility. They are both facing an additional charge of drug trafficking.

Pryor was arrested in August on a meth charge and goes to trial November 9th.

Franzell has been behind bars on multiple charges since January accused of punching a cop at a Dubois County McDonald’s. He is set to go to trial in January.

Damion Pryor

Johnathon Franzell

