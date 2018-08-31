Two Drivers Killed in Separate Kentucky Accidents

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two deaths as the result of two separate car accidents in Kentucky.

Deputies say the first occurred on Pritchett-Crooks Road around 3:15AM. One vehicle is said to have over turned, and the driver was killed when they were ejected from the vehicle.

According to deputies, the second accident happened around 7:00AM about 2 miles west of the Hebbardsville Exit. Deputies say the driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the road and began traveling in the eastbound lane. We’re told the vehicle rolled over, ejecting the driver and killing them.

44News is continuing to gather more information on both incidents.

