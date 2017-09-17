44News | Evansville, IN

Two Drivers Dead Following Head on Crash

September 17th, 2017 Kentucky

Two drivers are dead following a head on crash in Hopkins County. Kentucky State Police are now investigating the cause of the accident on I-69.

According to KSP, it happened near mile marker 108 Saturday afternoon. A minivan driver by Maynard Pemberton, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, entering a construction area.

Sonja Adams, was driving her car in the southbound lane of the construction area and was unable to avoid Pemberton’s car, that hit her head on.

Pemberton was not wearing a seatbelt. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

