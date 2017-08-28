Two Downbursts August 28, 2016

Two downbursts struck the Tri-State late Sunday evening, August 28, 2016.

The storm became extremely electrical at its peak & the lightning show was seen all over the Tri-State with the mostly clear skies! Lightning video of the storm is below.

Three outflow boundaries from earlier collapsed, spotty storms converged over eastern Gibson/southwestern Pike County. This forced the air upward very quickly by pushed the air completely through the cap that had been an impediment all day to any storms lasting long at all or achieving their full potential.

Also, it had been a very hot, highly unstable day with highs 90-96 & heat indices as high as 108. The capping had helped to suppress too many storms & thus, prevented a lot of overturning of the very unstable airmass.

It is also likely that the cap played a role in causing the two downbursts. The cap is the layer of hot, dry air that acts as a lid. With it still residing & the rainfall from the developing storm falling & evaporating some of that dry, hot air, the evaporative cooling effects likely enhanced the burst of wind. In fact, the evaporatively-cooled air, rain/hail dropped temp to 65 near Monroe City. It tanked to 69 at the Knox County EMA office after a high of 92. The wet bulb temp was 74. This tells me that the dry layer was a significant part of this. This greatest cooling only occurred in the heart of the downbursts. At Oakland City, just outside of it, gust of 34 mph was measured & it dropped to 72 degrees.

Also, given the amount of water available, rainfall rates were very high. 3.00″ fell in one hour at Decker, southern Knox County & flooding was reported. Water-loading in the storm may have also enhanced the downburst.

Lack of any good wind fields aloft prevented this storm from lasting long, but it tracked northwest-ward on the path of least resistance along the line where the convergence outflow boundaries set up. Like a zipper, it “zipped” north to Knox County & finally belched out its second & final downburst.

So, with

1) the convergence/collison of the boundaries pushing the air violently upward through the cap, allowing the storm to access the deep layer of instability (what goes up must come down……& the updraft so fast that despite a lack of cold air aloft, pea to marble hail was produced [reported near Decker]),

2) the rain shafts evaporating the dry air of the cap, further enhancing the downdraft (burst of wind),

3) water loading of the storm with the very high Precipitable Water values (& the small hail) added weight to the downdraft,

& the result was a damaging pulse storm with two damaging downbursts, torrential rainfall & some small hail.

Crops were flattened in southern Knox County near Decker & Monroe City. Trees were also downed there.

Heavy tree damage occurred 2 miles southeast of Oakland City at a campground, where campers were damaged. Crops were also flattened there too.

It appears that the Gibson/Pike downburst may have been a microburst with a width of less than 2.5 miles. The Knox County downburst may have been a macroburst with a wide a bit more than 2.5 miles.

The National Weather Service, Paducah, will release an official survey statement on the downburst. The Indianapolis office may or may not, I have not received word.

Below is a look at the downburst developing & occurring over Knox County.

The first image shows a slightly-higher tilt of the radar just prior to the wind reaching the surface. You see the origins. Shortly later, you see the downburst signature via KVWX storm relative wind velocity with the radar at the lowest tilt.

Below is a look at the downburst over far eastern Gibson/far southwestern Pike County. The first image shows the downburst reaching the surface seen from KVWX storm relative wind velocity data at the lowest radar angle. Second image shows the downburst, post-gust.

Both severe wind gust signatures could not be seen very far above the ground, making it a challenge to see & warn about from a radar stand-point. This is typical of downbursts. They often accelerate downward below the radar beam. Both especially did this. It was a little better to see the Knox County one as it developed because it was farther away from the Owensville radar.

