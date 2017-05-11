Two Destructive Tornadoes In Two Extremely Violent Starts to May

1918 & 1933 saw two destructive tornadoes in the Tri-State that injured & even killed people. These two tornadoes were part of extremely violent starts to May.

The active start to May 1918 followed another extremely violent, record-breaking May tornado count in 1917. 1916 also saw a well-above average severe weather/tornado count in spring with multiple significant, devastating tornadoes from the Plains & Midwest to the South.

The 1930s were known for their derechos in our region & over the Corn Belt. This makes sense given the extremely hot upper ridge in the Plains to eastern U.S. expanding & contracting through the summer months. On the edge of this ridge, intrusions of dry air with disturbances in the “Ring of Fire” around the ridge led to more significant derechos in our area in that decade than any other 1850-2017.

1930s also saw major tornadoes/tornado outbreaks with apparent dry line shift eastward given the lack of rainfall & extreme heat in the Plains.

