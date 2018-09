Home Indiana Two Dead In Gibson County Accident September 2nd, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

Two people are reported killed following a Labor Day weekend accident north of Princeton, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Trooper Todd Ringle the accident happened on Old Highway 41.

Few other details about the incident are being released, including the names of those who died.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

