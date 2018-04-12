Home Indiana Two Dead Following Knox County House Fire April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Two people are dead following a house fire in Knox County. The call came in around 5:30 this morning. It happened at a home in the 5200 block of West 6th Street, near Beal Road.

Emergency personnel arrived and found the home engulfed in flames. Several emergency crews responded to the house fire. Two people were found inside home, but their names have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

We will continue to follow this story as information develops.

