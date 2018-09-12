Home Kentucky Two Daviess County Principals Ride With The Blue Angles September 12th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Kentucky, Owensboro

Two principals from the Daviess County Public School District got an opportunity of a lifetime. They were selected to tag along with the Blue Angles on a ride they will never forget.

Leslie Peveler is the principal at Highland Elementary School and Tricia Murphy is the principal at Whitesville Elementary School.

Both educators were selected because they help shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities. They both say they were absolutely thrilled to get this opportunity to ride with the Blue Angles.

The adrenaline was flowing for two Daviess County Public School principals at Owensboro airport.

At first they were nervous – but that quickly turned to excitement.

Murphy said, “It’s all been a little surreal think the anticipation is actually or hopefully worse than the actual ride, lots of excitement for sure.”

Prior to take off – a safety and security briefing took place. Many of their family members were on hand to witness their ride of a lifetime.

Both principals are using this rare opportunity as a life lesson for the students of their respective schools.

Peveler said, “It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to show all kids girls boys just everybody that when you get an opportunity like this you just have to step out and go after it so I’m excited.”

For Tricia the theme at Whitesville Elementary School is ‘Sky’s The Limit’

Murphy said, “Doesn’t get any more real than this, you know I think it’s all about taking a challenge and sort of going for it and not being afraid to take risks and doing fun things.”

Following the 40-minute ride above the blue grass- Tricia said everything that was said in the safety brief goes out the window.

These women are responsible for hundreds of children – so what’s 7gs to the speed of sound?

Murphy said, “Within an instant you know as soon as you take off you can already see the river and all of Owensboro just very cool, very cool.”

Tricia said she didn’t get sick. Her legs just felt like Jell-O.

As colleagues they both share the same teaching traits: courage, leadership, perseverance and a pursuit of your very best.

Murphy said, “That’s been the lesson for my kids, step outside of your comfort zone, and take risks, accept the challenges that life throws your way.”

The rest of the blue angles will arrive in Owensboro tomorrow from Sarasota Florida.

The Owensboro Air Show runs through this weekend.

