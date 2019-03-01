Two Daviess County Men Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

March 1st, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Two Daviess County men were arrested Friday on charges related to child exploitation. An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children lead to the arrest of 24-year-old Joshua Simpson and 31-year-old Alan Simpson.

Police say both men were arrested for having possession of and sending explicit content of a minor under 16.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after Joshua Simpson was caught sharing files of child exploitation online.

A search warrant was executed on February 28th for a residence in Owensboro. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Joshua Simpson is charged with possession/view matter portraying sexual performance of a minor, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor, and promoting a minor in sexual performance.

Alan Simpson is charged with possession/view matter portraying sexual performance of a minor.

Both men are lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

