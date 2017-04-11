Two Daviess Co. Educators Honored as Outstanding Teachers

Two Daviess County Public School teachers are being honored for being outstanding educators. Lori Clements, a kindergarten teacher at West Louisville Elementary School (WLES), and Olga Payne, a science teacher at Daviess County Middle School, were selected as two of the 24 Kentucky educators to receive the 2018 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award.

The two teachers will advance in competition for the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced next month. On May 16th, Clements and Payne will be honored at a ceremony at the Capitol Building in Frankfort. Gov. Matt Bevin and other state officials will honor the Clements and Payne and other award recipients.

From the 24 honorees, Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be selected. Those three finalists will be considered for Kentucky Teacher of the Year honors. And that person will represent the state in the national Teacher of the Year competition.

Lori Clements was selected as the elementary school recipient of DCPS Great Expectations Teaching Excellence Award in August 2016. She is a member of WLES Lighthouse Leader in Me team and represented grade-level colleagues at a district Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) professional development session, then co-presented the NGSS as part of a team at WLES. She began her career at Cravens Elementary School in 1998 and taught at Foust Elementary School from 2008-2014 before joining the DCPS district at WLES.

Olga Payne has served as a cooperative teacher for the Sky Teach Science program at Western Kentucky University and co-hosted the Middle School Next Generation Science Standards professional development for the DCPS district. She made numerous presentations at district- and state-level events and is a member of several professional organizations, including the Kentucky and National Science Teacher Associations.

Payne began her career in her home country of England in 1998, teaching grade levels sixth through tenth. She joined the Daviess County Middle School staff in 2010, teaching seventh and eighth grade science.

