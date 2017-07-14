44News | Evansville, IN

Two Corydon Women Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

July 14th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Two women are behind bars after several tips about drug trafficking at a home in Corydon. On Tuesday, Henderson Police and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Ninth Street.

Authorities say they found meth, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. There was also a defaced firearm found in the home.

Amanda Yates and Samantha Jones were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Both face several charges, including trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a defaced firearm.

