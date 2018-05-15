Home Indiana Two Controversial Proposals Over Wildlife Shot Down In Indiana May 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Two proposals by the Indiana DNR that stirred up some controversy will not be going into effect.

A rule to open a bobcat hunting and trapping season has been removed by The Indiana Natural Resources Commission. It was a rule initially proposed by the DNR without having an accurate population count in the state, according to the commission.

In Indiana, bobcats were placed under state protection in 1969, where the remained on the list until 2005. They have been protected from hunting ever since.

The second proposal that was removed would have required nuisance wildlife control officers to kill all opossums, coyotes, and raccoons they catch.

More than 1,300 concerned citizens, along with biologists, veterinarians and experts in the field of wildlife care and rescue disagreed with the proposals and made their voices heard during the public comment period.

