Two City Employees Arrested On Drug Charges

Two Evansville Water and Sewer Utility employees are arrested on drug charges after an investigation, spanning several months. An informant told investigators Shawn Williams and Kyle Dillman used and sold drugs while working.

In February, authorities received several complaints about city water employees using and selling drugs, specifically pills.

On Wednesday, November 15th, investigators followed a department truck that Williams and Dillman were using. Detectives say they saw the passenger holding something small and trying to read the markings. They believe he was trying to read the markings on a pill.

Deputies stopped the truck near Diamond and Weinbach after they say the vehicle crossed the center line. When deputies searched the truck, they found four pills; three oxycodone pills and one hydrocodone pill.

Williams was asked about the pills, but denied that they were his pills. Dillman denied any knowledge of the pills, but later admitted one of the pills was his.

Authorities ran an INSPECT report, which is an Indiana prescription controlled monitoring program, and say neither of the men had a valid prescription for the pills found in the truck.

Both men were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. They are facing two counts of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic Drug.

This is an ongoing investigation.

