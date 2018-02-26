Home Kentucky Two Children, One Adult Hospitalized After Car Submerged In Flood Waters February 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Two young children and an adult are hospitalized after a vehicle is submerged in flood waters in Ohio County. Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a car accident off of Combs Bridge Road, where a vehicle had driven through flood waters.

The moving water swept the vehicle off the roadway submerging it.

Once deputies arrived they found the vehicle driven by Kendra Garner, of Hartford, and her two small children, an 18-month-old and four-year-old.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies say a neighbor heard Garner screaming and took his boat out to rescue the children. The two children were in the water for about 45 minutes.

Garner and her four-year-old were taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Hospital and the 18-month-old was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.

All three are in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation.

