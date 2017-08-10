Two Charged in Ohio County Robbery

A man and his wife are facing drug and robbery charges in Ohio County. Ronnie Leach and his son were held hostage at his residence in South Stanley Lane in Beaver Damn, KY.

Ronald Herrin II and Emily Herrin, Leach’s son-in-law and his daughter, took their cell phones, bound their hands and feet with zip ties, and locked them in a bedroom closet.

Emily Herrin stole cash from Leach and drove his vehicle to Indiana to buy heroin. Leach’s father showed up and called the police.

Deputies from the Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Police Department arrived on the scene. They were told by four children that the couple were locked in the bedroom.

Police busted into the bedroom and found the couple passed out. In the bedroom, heroin and other drug paraphernalia were found in the room.

After several attempts to wake the couple, EMS were called to the scene to take the couple to the hospital for overdose treatment. Child Protective Services were called and took the four children.

Both Ronald Herrin and Emily Herrin were charged with robbery, kidnapping, and child endangerment.

