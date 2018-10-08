Two Chances to Travel Back in Time!

Are you a fan of knights jousting, bards telling tales, and guzzling mead?

Then you’ll want to travel back in time with two events that are coming up.

Rendezvous at the Bridge and the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival are fast approaching, and they promise to bring you back to the days of lords and ladies, plague masks, and sword-play.

Step back in time and watch as knights bash each other in medieval combat, and fighters grab their foils for a unique recreation of medieval history.

Practice throwing axes and knives, and watch the coursing of the queen’s hounds!

Learn how to weave, bee-keep, or lace up your dancing shoes for a European dance class.

Rendezvous at the Bridge provides a weekend long excuse for families to enjoy, and to learn about ancient world history.

Did I mention that you can overnight in cabins if you want?

Like to shop?





Merchants will be on hand selling their wares.

And the feasts?

Incredible.

The next weekend, you can head to Ferdinand to see a medieval German village spring to life, complete with fairies and Vikings!

The Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival is a premiere award winning festival, many times over.

Watch as the knights don their armor, choose a lady fair, then attend the field to try to unseat their competition.

This year, world renowned jouster Shane Adams of Full Metal Jousting will be there!

See fire breathing, hear the bards tell tales, enjoy music, dancing, sword play, and games of skill all while you wander through the meadery or blacksmith’s shop.

Imagine…you can go back through time…and you don’t even need a DeLorean!

Rendezvous at the Bridge runs the weekend of October twelfth, and Rosenvolk is the weekend of October nineteenth, with a free masquerade ball when you attend Saturday.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments