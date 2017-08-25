Home Kentucky Two Cases Of West Nile Virus Reported In Hopkins County August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Two cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Hopkins County. The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) says four cases have been found in Fayette, Jefferson, and Hopkins Counties. All these cases were found in adults.

DPH is working with local health departments and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to control and aid in West Nile Virus surveillance and mosquito control.

Symptoms of the West Nile Virus, include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

People over 50 and those with certain medical conditions, like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and organ transplants, are at a greater risk for a serious illness.

To avoid getting the West Nile Virus, use insect repellent, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks outdoors, and reduce standing water around your home.

Individuals who they might have a West Nile Virus related illness should talk to a healthcare provider.

To date, there have been no other positive reports of West Nile Virus-infected mosquitoes in Kentucky. Mosquitoes have also been tested for Zika Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus, but there have been no positive reports for these viruses in 2017.

For more information, visit West Nile Virus – Kentucky.

