Two Cases of Possible Sexual Abuse Reported to Diocese of Owensboro

The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro confirms two cases of potential sexual abuse are now under investigation.

The two cases brought forward involved two separate priests who have since passed away. The first case allegedly took place between 1944-1947 and the second case allegedly took place in 1962.

Both of the alleged victims are still living, with the Diocese saying they are reaching out to help them with counseling. The Diocese is also encouraging other potential victims to step forward.

The cases are now being handled by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

