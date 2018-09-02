Two Car Crash On Old US 41 Claims The Life Of 2 Men Under 21

Alcohol is being blamed for an accident in Gibson County that claimed two lives.

Indiana State Police responded to a two car crash around 7:30, Saturday night. Upon investigating the crash, it was determined that 19 year old Trevor Watt of Princeton, was preparing to turn left on Country Road 225. When Ashley Sanders of Patoka, failed to see Watt’s car slowing down, and that’s when Sanders hit Watts’ car from behind. It was also determined that Sanders was driving at a high rates of speed. Watts’ and his front seat passenger 20 year old James Gasaway of Haubstadt were wearing seatbelts but were pronounced dead on the scene.

Sanders was not wearing a seat belt, but was air lifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where she is being treated for her injuries. The road was closed for more than two hours while they cleared the roadways.

