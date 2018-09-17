44News | Evansville, IN

Two Car Accident in Posey County Leaves Multiple Injured

September 17th, 2018 Indiana, Posey County

Posey County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a two car accident that sent an unknown number of people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:00PM on Highway 62 right in front of Marrs Elementary School.

Authorities say a woman was pulling out of the school parking lot when she was hit by a driver headed eastbound.

Officials say she suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital

All lanes on the Highway are open, though deputies are asking drivers to travel with caution around the area of the accident.

We have a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

