Two Car Accident in Dubois County Claims One Life October 31st, 2018

One person is dead following a two car accident west of the city of Huntingburg.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at State Road 64 at County Road 650 West at 7:30AM.

First Responders arrived on scene and found a male driver deceased. Two females from a second vehicle refused treatment at the scene, but they were taken by personal vehicle for treatment to Memorial Hospital for injuries that are thought to be minor.

Police say more details on the incident will be released at a later time.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not thought to be a factor.

