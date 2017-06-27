Home Indiana Evansville Two Bodies Discovered in Basement of Evansville Home that Exploded June 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Two bodies are discovered in the basement of the home where an explosion happened in Evansville. The explosion happened in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Crews are still at the scene where the explosion happened, cleaning up debris. Three people, two adults and one child, were taken to an area hospital.

Neighbors tell 44News there were people inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Crews had to close parts of Highway 41 and other nearby streets for emergency crews to get to the home where the explosion occurred.

There is no word on what caused the explosion.

An autopsy is scheduled on the bodies for Wednesday, June 28th at 1 p.m. The bodies have not been identified yet.

