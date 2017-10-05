Home Kentucky Two Billionaires Vying For Ownership Of Hancock County Business October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Two billionaires may be looking to buy a Hancock County aluminum manufacturing company.

Our media partners at the Hancock Clarion say stories are circulating that an Indiana Company could make a $2.5 billion bid on Aleris, but it’s waiting to see what happens with a proposed sale to a Chinese company.

If the Indian company makes its bid, there are rumors that it would do so through Novelis, Inc. Novelis is a company that produces rolled aluminum sheet.

Currently, a Chinese billionaire has a $2.33 billion deal on the table to purchase Aleris and its debt.

The deal is awaiting approval with an October 13th deadline.

