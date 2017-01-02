Home Indiana Two Arrested, Accused of Stealing Four Wheeler and Dirt Bike January 2nd, 2017 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

Two men are arrested, accused of breaking into a barn and stealing several things, including a four wheeler and a dirt bike. The alleged theft happened at a property on Cleveland Road in Poseyville.

Steven Collins and Christopher Vallee are charged with burglary and theft in connection with the incident. Indiana State Police say the homeowner noticed his barn had been broken into, sometime in the early morning on December 6th.

Troopers say Collins, Vallee and a third person drove into the barn, backed a truck up inside and hooked onto the trailer that was already in the garage. Among the things they took: a Suzuki four wheeler, a Yamaha dirt bike, and the trailer they used to make off with the loot.

The next day, Posey County sheriff’s deputies told ISP that Evansville Police had found several of those items at a house on West Maryland.

Both men were taken to the Posey County Jail, authorities are still searching for the third suspect.

Comments

comments