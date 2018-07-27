Home Indiana Two Ball Parks Deemed Must See’s in Southern Indiana July 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Bosse Field in Evansville and League Stadium in Huntingburg are two of seven must see ball parks in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Office of tourism released an article saying that the two ball parks in southern Indiana should be seen by all baseball fans.

Both ball parks were noted for being featured in the film “A League of Their Own.” The article mentions Bosse Field’s history as the 3rd oldest ball park in the country that’s still operational. League Stadium is noted for hosting hall of famer Satchel Paige in the 1960’s.

Other parks included in the list are Victory Field, Four Winds Field, Parkview Field, U.S. Steel Yard, and Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Click here to view the full article published by VisitIndiana.com.

Comments

comments